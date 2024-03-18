Dog walkers face £1,000 fine if breach new restrictions in Hastings

Dog owners in Hastings will no longer be allowed to walk their pets on parts of the beach during the summer.

Hastings Borough Council has brought in new guidelines for pet owners who face a £1,000 fine if they are not followed.

Under the new rules, no more than six dogs can be be taken out by one person and pets must be kept on a lead along the promenade.

Dogs will not be allowed on certain areas of Hastings beach between 1 April to 30 September.

There are also restrictions in parks and green spaces across the borough, including Alexandra Park or St Leonards Gardens.

Dogs are also not allowed in children’s play areas, multi-use games areas, skate parks, tennis courts or bowls greens.

The council says anyone who breaches the new restrictions could be given an on the spot fine of up to £100, or prosecuted in court with a fine of up to £1000.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for community safety, said: “These updated restrictions mean it will be clear for dog owners to know where they can have their dogs off the lead.

While we know that most dog owners are responsible, there have been a number of dog-related incidents recently. These restrictions will help keep residents and visitors safe.

I am glad that the PSPO will mean that anyone who allows a dog to foul and does not pick it up could be fined as I know this is something residents are concerned about.

Please keep your eyes open for the updated signage across the borough and let us know if you have any feedback on dog behaviour as we will be reviewing the PSPO to see how it is working.”

