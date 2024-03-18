Drivers are being advised to plan ahead as National Highways begins major works on the M27.

Works to the carriageway between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End begins tonight (Monday 18 March), as part of a longer term project to replace the concrete surface with quieter concrete.

The scheme will also deliver drainage repairs and safety enhancements to the central reservation.

Over the next two weeks National Highways will reduce the road down to three lanes in each direction and introduce a 50mph speed limit.

These measures are to keep its workforce safe whilst works are carried out, and they will be introduced through a series of overnight closures.

When will the M27 be closed?

18 March - Junction 9 westbound to M27 junction 5

19 March - Junction 8 westbound to M27 junction 5

20 March - Junction 8 westbound to M27 junction 4

21 March - Junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 8, including the link from the M3.

22 March - Junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 8, including the link from the M3.

23 March - Junction 5 eastbound to M27 junction 9 and the link from the M3.

Phase one of the project will see National Highways carry out several tasks ahead of the full resurfacing, including hardening the central reservation, installing a new concrete barrier and installing crossover locations for future contraflow phases.

This part of the project is due to be completed by July.

National Highways acknowledges that its works will cause delays and disruption, but says it has worked to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Traffic is expected both on the M27 and on local roads during peak hours in the morning and evening, but bosses believe it will only be a short-term problem.

National Highways Programme Delivery Manager Richard Scrase said: "When the scheme is complete, it will provide a low-noise surface, which will create a much better experience for drivers on this route as well as ensuring the road lasts longer, ensuring less disruption in the longer term as it will need fewer repairs. The reduction in noise will also benefit communities living near this route.

"We have done our best to keep any disruption to a minimum. We aim to keep as much traffic on the M27 as possible, as we’re aware of the impact that diversion route usage can have on local communities. We’ll try to reduce noise as much as possible, as well as aiming to carry out the noisiest work during the earliest part of the night.

“However, we’re aware that our traffic management will cause delays on the M27 and on local roads during peak morning and evening times, while drivers become accustomed to the new road layout.”

