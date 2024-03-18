A man from St Leonards who was found with drugs worth nearly £1million has been jailed for seven years.

Danny Wilder, 38, of Vale Road, was detained after being seen behaving suspiciously by officers in Cloudesley Road on Friday, 19 May last year.

He was searched and found with a small amount of cocaine and cash, and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

When officers searched his home, they found around 10 kg of cocaine and 16 kg of cannabis, plus around £30,000 in cash. The haul is believed to have had a street value of around £930,000.

The drugs recovered by Sussex Police. Credit: Sussex Police

Wilder was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and money laundering.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, 19 June 2023, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

At Brighton Crown Court today, Monday 18 March, Wilder was sentenced to seven years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was given a further three years for possession with intent to supply cannabis and two years for money laundering, all to run concurrently.

Watch: Officers arrest Wilder.

Further seizures under the Proceeds of Crime Act are set to be discussed at a hearing on 22 July.

Detective Constable Amy Pooley said: “This was a significant seizure of harmful substances that would have had a devastating impact on the communities of Sussex.

“Danny Wilder is a committed offender, who has been brought to justice thanks to the tireless work of Sussex Police and its partners.

“Illegal drug supply will absolutely not be tolerated in Sussex, and we will continue to work closely with our partners and other forces to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

