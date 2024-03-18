A woman from Reading took her own life after being discharged from a specialist mental hospital without a care plan, an inquest has heard.

Sarah Adams, who was described as a fun-loving lady, suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

In September 2021 her health began deteriorating and when she was ill, Sarah spent a month under the care of the mental health crisis team before being released into community care.

Later, her health worsened again, and she was admitted to the Cygnet Harrow Hospital after making an attempt on her life.

It was issues relating to her discharge from there that a coroner in Reading said most likely contributed towards her death.

When she left the hospital, she was anxious about who would care for her. She left with a large amount of medication and a visit that she was expecting from the crisis care team didn't materialise.

The coroner said it was likely that she felt out of control and the following day she was found dead.

The coroner delivered a narrative conclusion finding that Sarah had taken her own life, but the omissions in her care on discharge from Cygnet Harrow Hospital have most likely contributed to her death.

Sarah's niece, Izzy Adams, today told ITV Meridian what happened to her was heartbreaking and horrendous. She said: “It's heartbreaking. You know, anyone with, you know, mental illness, you, you know it's not day by day, it's different.

“Every day is a different day. Um, and obviously when she's bad, the days were horrendous, painful to see. You know, someone suffering like that, it's just horrendous, and you don't wish it on anyone.”

Izzy Adams speaks to ITV Meridian after the inquest.

A Cygnet spokesperson said: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and all those who continue to be affected by her loss.

“We take our responsibilities to provide safe care extremely seriously. We always seek to ensure lessons learned are identified and shared, and we are committed to working together with other organisations and partners across mental health services.

“Where areas for improvement have been identified at Cygnet Hospital Harrow, we have been working hard to address them. For example, we have new leadership in place at the service, including a new hospital manager, who is overseeing positive changes. We have strengthened governance processes at the hospital, reviewed elements of our discharge policy, and increased investment to renovate the ward environments and enhance service user experience.

“Service user care will always be at the heart of what we do, and we are hopeful that the upcoming CQC inspection report for Cygnet Hospital Harrow will highlight the improvements we have embedded.”

