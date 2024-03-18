Hundreds of people gathered at a Southern Water treatment works on the River Test today due to concerns about the level of pollution in the river.

Environmental campaigners and anglers say the world-famous chalkstream is under threat because of the amount of untreated waste being dumped there.

Southern Water says record rainfall means its nearby treatment site is under high demand, and its Fullerton site is working flat-out to treat waste water.

The River Test is one of the world’s most iconic chalk streams and physically, it is the longest, being 39 miles from source to estuary.

Protestors gathered this morning. Credit: ITV Meridian

Less than 18% of the river now remains in a 'favourable condition' and campaigners say the pollution and abstraction by Southern Water is not helping the situation.

The river supports Atlantic salmon, trout, otters, water voles, grayling, brook lamprey and bullhead, all of which are dependent on its health.

Pete Farrow, Chairman of the Hampshire River Keepers Association said: “For over a month now, on almost a daily basis, the river keepers have been taking it upon themselves to report the ongoing sewage being discharged into the River Test to the Environment Agency.

“We feel so frustrated and let down by the powers that be that nothing has been done to stop this sewage from entering our beloved River Test, and we now feel that we have to take matters into our own hands.

“This river is the life and soul of the Test Valley, and thousands of people and the surrounding wildlife rely on the river being in good health. We are not just fighting for this generation, but we are fighting for the next generations that will follow in our footsteps so they can enjoy this beautiful chalkstream.”

The River Test is a site of scientific importance. Credit: ITV Meridian

Dr Nick Mills, Director of Environment & Innovation at Southern Water said: “Record rainfall has raised the risk of groundwater flooding in many areas. Following 700 mm of rain measured at the site since December, the site is coping with high demand caused by rain run-off and very high groundwater.

“Although only rated to treat 453 litres a second, the site is currently processing 520l/s. Major investment is planned for the site, with £26 million earmarked to expand the site capacity by 60 per cent to cope with growth in the area and more than £12 million for projects to improve the ecological health of the river.

“Storm releases are necessary to prevent flooding to homes, schools, and businesses in the area.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…