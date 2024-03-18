Red Jet services between Southampton and Cowes to be disrupted until Saturday

Disruption to ferry crossings between the Isle of Wight and Southampton is set to last until the weekend.

Red Funnel confirmed it will be running an amended Red Jet service until at least the end of Friday, with fewer services available for passengers.

The disruption has been caused by a problem with the company's Red Jet 7s jet propulsion system, meaning it has fewer vessels to offer the 'hi-speed' service.

From Tuesday there will be around one service each hour, operated by Red Jet 6, between the island and the mainland meaning there will be fewer seats than usual available.

Red Funnel is offering a 'Blue Funnel' replacement service at peak times to boost capacity. This will take 50 minutes and will operate in the early morning and early evening.

Customers who would prefer to switch to the Vehicle Ferry will be able to do so, and Red Funnel will have a water taxi available between 06:00-09:00 and 15:00-18:00 to transport them between West Cowes and East Cowes.

Valid Red Funnel tickets will also be accepted for free travel on Cowes Floating Bridge for customers walking to / from West to East Cowes, the company said.

Leanna Lakes, Red Funnel Operations Director said: “From Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 March, our Red Jet service will operate a revised timetable while our technical team supported by external marine contractors complete essential repairs to Red Jet 7s jet propulsion system.

“We understand the impact this may have on commuters, so while we work around the clock to complete the repairs, we're providing additional crossings with Blue Funnel at peak commute times. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience the revised high-speed service may cause. We will provide a further update on Wednesday 20 March.”

