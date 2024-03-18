A woman has been arrested after two children were hit by a car in Crawley on Monday morning.

Police were called to Ifield Drive shortly before 9am, after a boy, 5, and a girl, 10, were hit by a vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, officers said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101.

