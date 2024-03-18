A potential sale of Reading Football Club's Bearwood Park training ground has been put on hold due to 'planning limitations'.

Wycombe Wanderers Football Club said it would purchase the site from Reading and provide sufficient funding to keep the club to allow it to pay its tax obligations and operating expenses, including payroll for the staff and players.

Wycombe’s majority investor, Feliciana EFL Ltd, backed the deal at the time, but following due diligence has put the offer on hold.

The use of the Bearwood Park training grounds is, seemingly, limited to Reading FC due to planning restrictions.

Due to this issue, discussions between Reading and Wycombe are now on hold, which also means no funding will be given to Reading in the short-term.

The Wycombe Wanderers said it was their, and Feliciana’s belief, that they were helping Reading and professional football with the offer to assist its neighbour in a manner that had historically been used in the past by many football clubs.

Wycombe confirmed it is still looking for a suitable training ground for the club.

