Dramatic footage captures moment heroic officers respond to explosion

Play Brightcove video

Watch dramatic bodycam footage

Nine police officers have been recognised for their response to a large fire in Cranbourne, where a person's life was saved.

The Thames Valley Police officers were commended for their actions during a fire at a caravan park on the 2 January 2021.

Even though they were nearing the end of a 12-hour-long New Year’s Day late shift, the officers dropped what they were doing and rushed to the scene.

Bodycam footage shows them running towards the flames and putting themselves into danger in order to save a person's life, and evacuate nearby residents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Commendations have been presented to Sergeants James Greehy and Alex Moore and PCs Jasmine Brewster, James Clifton, Adam Price, Peter Screen, Dominic Spear, Reece Stansbury and Rachel Walsh.

During the incident, a fireball knocked several officers off their feet and dangerous debris narrowly missed two officers.

Sgt Moore, who was then a PC, and PCs Spear and Price were the first responders on scene and arrived to dozens of bewildered residents lining the streets of the site.

They immediately began giving instructions to residents to clear them back away from the fire.

Sgt Moore quickly saw a victim sat in the middle of the road just a few metres away from the fire, which had encompassed the entire caravan and was spreading to a neighbouring van.

Despite the fire raging and spreading out of control, Sgt Moore ran straight past the blaze to reach the victim, followed quickly by PCs Price and Spear, all putting themselves in harm’s way to carry him to safety.

Sgt Greehy said: “In all my years as a frontline police officer, this is the first time I have actually looked back and reflected that we could have all died or been seriously injured that night.

“I can honestly say that every single officer’s actions that night came from and was acted on pure instinct and without a second thought for ourselves. We all did what we felt needed to be done to save lives.

Sgt Moore added: “This incident is one I will never forget which involved a whole team effort to bring this to a safe resolution. To be able to be commended for a small part in a much wider incident is a proud moment.”

PC Price said: “I am very proud to be among my fellow recipients and am even more proud to know that we prevented a man from needlessly losing his life. To receive this award in front of my mother - who was also a police officer – makes this particularly special.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…