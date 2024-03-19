A child has been hit by a car outside a primary school in Poole.

Emergency services were called to Talbot Primary School on Talbot Drive at 8:23am this morning.

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene and the road has been closed whilst they deal with the incident.

The condition of the child is not yet known.

A Dorset Police spokesperson told ITV Meridian: “We were called at 8.23am to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Talbot Drive in Poole. Officers are in attendance with the ambulance service.

“A closure is in place while emergency services safely deal with the incident. The incident is very much ongoing still so we do not have any further details available at this time.”

This is an ongoing story. More to follow.