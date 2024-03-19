Police in Kent have arrested four teenagers after they were called to a reported early-morning break-in in Herne Bay yesterday (Monday 18 March).

Officers received a call at 6:56am which said the door frame of the building had allegedly been damaged, and a mess made inside.

Following a quick response, including officers from Kent Police's dog unit and the local policing team, two boys, aged 15, and two girls, aged 14 and 15, were detained at the scene.

Police confirmed all four were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been bailed pending further investigation.

Officers from Canterbury's victim Based Crime Team will now be carrying out enquiries, police said.

