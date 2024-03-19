A man from Maidstone has been charged with assault after a corrosive substance was thrown over four police officers.

Kent Police were called at 5.15pm on Sunday 17 March 2024, to a report of a man damaging property at an address in Knightrider Street, Maidstone.

When officers arrived at the scene, it is alleged the man threw a white powder over them.

The four officers required treatment at the scene by ambulance crews, but have not suffered any long-lasting or serious injuries.

The nature of the substance thrown at officers is yet to be confirmed, police said.

Charles Rider, of Knightrider Street, was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawfully and intentionally threatening a person with a corrosive substance in a private place.

He was also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and criminal damage.

The 26-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, 19 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…