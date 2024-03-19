Operation Brock is to be deployed on the M20 overnight ahead of expected high passenger numbers.

National Highways will close the motorway tonight (Tuesday 19 March) in both directions. It will be closed coast bound between junctions 7 and 9, whilst the London-bound side will be closed between 8 and 9.

These closures are necessary to implement the contraflow system, which is part of a series of measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the county. A fully signed diversion route will be in place for drivers.

The decision to reintroduce Brock is due to the Easter holidays, which could see ferries and rail services to the continent become extremely busy.

From tomorrow, all HGVs heading for the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel must join Brock at junction 8 on the M20. This includes drivers using the M2/A2 at Brenley Corner.

If they do not, they will be sent back to the queue by Police or enforcement agents and risk being fined £300.

All other coast bound traffic, including local freight and car drivers heading for the continent, should follow the signs and cross over to enter the contraflow instead.

National Highways have also advised drivers to plan their journeys and check with their travel operator before setting out. Motorists should also allow plenty of time for their journeys.

