ITV Meridian's Penny Silvester reports from Crowthorne in Berkshire

A mother from Berkshire who struggled for years to have children has given birth to identical triplets.

It's so rare it only happens once in every 200 million pregnancies.

Charlotte Pitts and her husband who live in Crowthorne, were shocked when they got the news from doctors that they were expecting three baby boys all at once.

The couple who are already parents to toddler, George, are now navigating life as a family of six, following the triplets' successful birth at the Royal Surrey Hospital in Guildford.

Charlotte described life with four children under the age of two as 'hard but wonderful.' Credit: ITV Meridian

Describing life with the triplets, mum Charlotte said: " Chaos. Beautiful, insane chaos.

"They're feeding non-stop - it's just constant, as most mums will know with a newborn.

"It's just feeding, nappy changes, winding and surviving on little to no sleep. So that's been pretty tough, but of course, I've now got George, my oldest to look after, who's just 18 months, still a baby himself.

"When I had him, it was quite nice. You just had to sit around watching TV, breastfeeding, feeding the baby, and that's all.

"But with George look after as well, I can't really do that so much. So it's been hard, but wonderful.

"I've had lots of help with family, which is great."

Identical triplets is so rare it only happens once in every 200 million pregnancies. Credit: ITV Meridian

Having spent years travelling the world as entertainers on cruise ships, and then as cabin crew for British Airways, Charlotte tried for a couple of years to fall pregnant with her husband Darren.

Speaking to ITV Meridian she revealed the Sonographer spent an unusual amount of time doing the scan.

T he room was silent, so Charlotte prepared herself for some bad news.

But miraculously, she was first told that the scan revealed there were twins, and a few seconds later the third was seen, so she was expecting triplets.

Big brother George looking over his triplet baby brothers. Credit: ITV Meridian

Thankfully Charlotte sailed through the pregnancy with no problems and made it to c section date at 35+2 weeks.

Thomas, Alexander, and Louis were born healthy and all weighed between five and six pounds with no special care required.

They were able to leave the hospital four days later and come home to start a new life with four boys under the age of two.

