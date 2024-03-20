A woman from Ashford in Kent has been prosecuted for illegally breeding dogs under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. - the first case of its kind for a number of years in the county.

Edith Nishanthy Nixon of Monkton Close, Stanhope, was responsible for breeding at least 10 litters of Pomeranian pups between 2020 and 2022 without holding an animal activity licence for dog breeding.

After receiving a complaint from a buyer of one of the dogs, the council carried out an investigation.

Ms Nixon admitted that a number of puppies had died due to a lack of milk, and demonstrated a lack of basic care or knowledge which could have prevented the suffering and deaths of the pups.

She failed to act promptly when the pups were first noted to be subdued and lethargic, with a lack of understanding of how to tell if pups were dehydrated.

There was also no process in place to monitor the pups healthy growth and food intake through regular weighing.

On 13 March 2024, Nixon pleaded guilty to the offences at Folkestone Magistrates Court.

She's been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay a Victim Surcharge of £114 and to pay the council’s costs of £2,701.50.

Cllr Liz Wright, Cabinet Member for Communities and Health, said: “This case sends out a clear message that the council will not tolerate the flouting of licensing laws that regulate this sector.

“The checks, inspections, and monitoring associated with licensing help to ensure that premises are suitable for dog breeding, that the licensee is competent, and that the welfare of the dogs and pups is not compromised through the breeding activity.

“It also acts to give buyers confidence that the pets they purchase come from a reputable breeder, who is subject to routine and unannounced inspection.”

Speaking after the court case, RSPCA Kent Chief Inspector Nick Wheelhouse said: "Puppies have become a valuable commodity and, unfortunately, that has attracted people who want to exploit them in order to make profit.

"Sadly, some breeders do not prioritise the health and welfare of their dogs, and unsuspecting members of the public unknowingly buy puppies who are sick.

"We'd urge anyone who is thinking of getting a dog to consider taking on a rescue instead of buying a puppy. Anyone who is looking for a puppy can use The Puppy Contract to help them buy a happy, healthy dog."

