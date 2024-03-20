Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M26 in Kent.

A van left the carriageway late last night (Tuesday 19th) leaving the motorway closed eastbound from the M25 J5 and the M20 J2A.

Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service and a land unit from Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex all responded to the collision.

National Highways Traffic Officers also attended to assist the emergency services with traffic management.

A 20 mile diversion is in place for eastbound traffic. Credit: Google Maps

National Highways service providers have since arrived and taken over traffic management at the closure point, allowing Traffic Officers to be relieved from the incident.

Scenes of Crime Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1am to conduct collision investigations.

Kent Police says there is currently no estimate available for when the carriageway will re-open, however with investigations still ongoing and recovery and clear up required following completion it is expected this mornings peak period will be affected.

Road users are asked to plan ahead and consider allowing extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning.

Traffic is advised to use the following diversion route:

At J5 of the M25 continue on the anti-clockwise for approximately 7 miles to J3.

Exit the M25 anti-clockwise at J3 and at the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the M20 eastbound, towards Dover.

Remain on the M20 eastbound for approximately 6 miles to J2.

Exit at J2 and use the A20 to reach M26 J2A (near Wrotham Heath) or continue eastbound to reach M20 J3 (where the M26 meets the M20).

