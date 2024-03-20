A church in Henley-on-Thames has made an emotional appeal for help after it was broken into at the weekend.

The safe at St Mary's Church on Hart Street was smashed and cash from Sunday's collections was taken that night.

A stained glass window was also broken. Luckily no one was injured during the incident.

Those who run the church say the break in looks 'quite professional' and 'a fair bit of damage was done.'

The church described the break-in as 'professional' and is appealing for anyone with information to contact police. Credit: St Mary's Church, Henley-on-Thames

They are asking anyone who noticed anything unusual to report it to police.

The church is set to remain closed until police can attend and investigate what happened.

A spokesperson for the church said: "We're sorry to report that there has been quite a serious robbery from St Mary's, some time between 5.30pm yesterday and 7am today.

"It looks quite professional: safes cracked, metal tested to check whether it's silver or not.

"Most of our church vessels have been taken, as well as yesterday's cash collections, and they've also done a fair bit of damage and made a lot of mess.

"If anyone noticed anything unusual around St Mary's between the hours mentioned above, please let us know. No-one with any legitimate business was accessing or leaving the church between those times.

A stained glass window was also smashed during the break in. Credit: St Mary's Church, Henley-on-Thames

"Thank God no-one came to any harm.

"Please pray for our church family.

"Please pray for the thieves, that they would come to repentance, and seek to make reparation for their crimes.

"Church will sadly remain closed until the police can attend."

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…