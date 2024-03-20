A trial date has been set for a woman accused of attempting to murder two children in a suspected poisoning in East Sussex.

Two children were taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a property in Hunters Way Uckfield on February 8 at 6.30am.

Jilumol George, 38, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

A trial date for September 2 was fixed at Brighton Crown Court.

George, who appeared by video link, has not yet entered a plea.

