Two years since the council spent £23,000 painting a pedestrianised street in Worthing - £3million is now being spent to transform the area.

The wiggly white lines, painted in April 2022, were part of a scheme to make a seaside town in Sussex cleaner, greener and more welcoming. But they divided opinion. While some thought they were 'fun' others called them 'horrendous'.

Following feedback from residents and community groups in Worthing, the council says Montague Place will now be transformed into a vibrant green space that links the town to the sea.

Final designs for the new green space, to be called Montague Gardens, have now been revealed.

Artist's impressions aimed to illustrate the concept design for the new green space in Montague Place, Worthing. Credit: Adur & Worthing Councils

The council says the new space has been inspired by the gardens that existed when Montague Place was first built in the early 19th Century. It says the emphasis is on increasing biodiversity with a green space linking the seafront to Liverpool Gardens in the north.

A lively social space will be created at the north end of the gardens, with residents and visitors welcomed by a stand-out Worthing place sign, a green living wall and a performance area.

Plans for the site also include the replacement of tarmac with accessible paving, 30 new trees, drought-resistant planting, a lawn area and sociable seating areas.

The café culture will be kept alive with dedicated spaces for businesses to have outdoor seating. A new hospitality kiosk will be built for vendors to serve coffee or ice-cream from.

Artist's impressions of the new green space in Montague Place, Worthing. Credit: Adur & Worthing Councils

Younger children will benefit from a new play area that celebrates Worthing's seaside heritage and highlights kelp restoration in the area. There will be information boards on the work to restore natural kelp forests as well as tactile fixed play equipment.

To help create a seamless route to the sea, the council also plans to move the Marine Parade road crossing to the southern end of Montague Gardens and create a new ramp to the promenade, subject to approval from West Sussex County Council.

Work on the new green space, which is subject to full agreement and further engagement with partners, is due to start in the autumn and will be completed in phases over a 15-18 month period.

The works will cost just under £3m and will be funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Strategic Fund.

Artist's impression for the new green space in Montague Place, Worthing. Credit: Adur & Worthing Councils

Cllr Caroline Baxter, Worthing's cabinet member for regeneration, said, “Montague Gardens will breathe new life into the town centre, boost our local economy, attract visitors and provide residents of all ages with a welcoming space to socialise, have fun and enjoy our beautiful town by the sea."

Cllr Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council's cabinet member for support services and economic development, said, "I am looking forward to seeing the full comprehensive details of these interesting proposals and continuing to build on the successful partnership through the Worthing Growth deal, supporting the sustainable growth of the local economy for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.”

