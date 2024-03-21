Play Brightcove video

A man has been jailed for causing serious injury to two cyclists on a roundabout in Twyford, Berkshire.

On June 2nd last year, 20-year-old Zahin Ali from Maidenhead was driving a Vauxhall Astra along the A4 Bath Road towards Reading when he failed to stop at a roundabout. He collided with women on bicycles.

The cyclists, a woman in her forties and a woman in her fifties, both sustained life-changing injuries.

Zahin Ali, aged 20, of Maidenhead has been jailed for causing serious injury by careless driving. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Ali pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving and was sentenced to 10 months in prison in a hearing at Reading Crown Court. He has also been banned from driving for two years.

Thames Valley Police investigating officer Sergeant Matthew Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said, “The victims’ lives and those of their families have been tipped upside down due to Zahin Ali deciding to drive so carelessly."

“Everyone has the right to travel on the road safely, whether by car, motorcycle, pedal cycle, horse or on foot."

“Drivers should take extra care to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users, because a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or horse rider will always come off worse."

He said it's a reminder for other drivers to:

Watch your speed

Expect to encounter different road users

Be patient. Give others time and room

Be ready for others to make mistakes

Concentrate on your driving

Never drive and use a mobile phone. You can easily be distracted from concentrating on the road

“I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too.”

