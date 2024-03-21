Four goats have died after reportedly being chased by out-of-control dogs in Kent.

The animals suffered dislocated joints, as well as heart and lung damage after being repeatedly chased by dogs.

The attacks happened at Bigbury Camp Nature Reserve near Canterbury.

Kent Wildlife Trust is asking witnesses to come forward.

The charity says since February 22, dog attacks have become a regular problem at Bthe reserve, which is an ancient Hillfort near Canterbury.

The area is grazed by a herd of goats, specially chosen to work the land as part of the Trust’s Wilder Grazing Programme, which uses animals to restore and shape habitats naturally.