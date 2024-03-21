A migrant reported being stabbed on a French beach before travelling to the UK, during the busiest day for small boat crossings so far this year.

Some 514 people are thought to have crossed the English Channel on Wednesday, according to provisional figures from the Home Office.

A man reported being assaulted on a beach near Calais before crossing to the UK in a small boat, Kent Police have said.

The force were called to a report of a man with suspected stab wounds at 12.52pm on Wednesday after he arrived at Dover Western Docks.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries and has since been discharged, the force said.

A Border Force vessel docks in Dover after an incident in the English Channel on Wednesday. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

The cumulative number of arrivals by small boats in 2024 now stands at a provisional total of 4,043.

This is 10% higher than the total at this point last year, which was 3,683, and 25% higher than the total at this stage in 2022, which was 3,229.

There were 10 boats detected on Wednesday, which suggests an average of around 51 people per boat.

There were 29,437 arrivals across the whole of 2023, down 36% on a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

A Kent Police spokesperson added: “Kent Police received a report of a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds, following the arrival of a small boat at Dover Western Docks.

“He has reported that he was assaulted on a beach near Calais by two men who then stayed in France while he made the crossing to the UK.

“Details of the incident are being passed to authorities in France for further investigation.”

The emergency response came amid a busy day for Channel crossings, with pictures showing large numbers of people being brought ashore by Border Force in Dover.

