Royal Navy's Middle East piracy control room in Portsmouth 'busier than ever'

The Royal Navy has revealed that its emergency control centre for Middle East shipping emergencies has seen an “unprecedented” 475% increase in demand since attacks on commercial ships in the region began last year.

Sometimes dubbed shipping’s “999 control room”, its role is to act as a hub for handling distress calls from international shipping in the Middle East.

Officially known as the UK Maritime Trade Operations, it has been based at its current location on the outskirts of Portsmouth, Hampshire, since 2014, when it moved from its original base in Dubai.

The Royal Navy operation employs a team of 15 watch-keepers and three managers covering calls 24 hours a day from ships in the southern Red Sea, Bab al Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden.

Lieutenant Commander Jo Black said its primary role is to take calls from the master of the ship or other crew and make contact with the appropriate group to help them.

This can range from search and rescue authorities to the coalition military forces if a vessel has come under attack.

The centre helps the crews of civilian ships under attack in the Red Sea. Credit: Ben Birchall / PA Wire

Lt Cdr Black said incidents of aggression have risen by 475% since November 2023, following the launch of attacks by Houthi forces based in Yemen.

She added that the team is now handling six or seven distress calls per day, compared to one incident every two or three weeks.

Lt Cdr Black said: “Historically the highs of piracy were between 2008 and 2012 and since then we went into a relatively calm period in the region; however, that all changed in November 2023 when we saw the Houthis start to attack international shipping…

“That can range from missile attacks and [drone] attacks and harassment, to small boat harassment and even VHF challenges by personnel or entities claiming to be regional authorities, including threats to vessel safety and mariner safety.

“And that has escalated now to include the sinking of a vessel and also the deaths of some personnel on board so it’s a really dangerous situation out there.”

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the control centre put out 71 warnings and advisories, took part in 40 exercises and drills, handled 27 emergency events such as medical incidents and breakdowns, and dealt with 225,178 emails.

Darren Longhurst, a watchkeeper who used to serve in the Royal Navy, said of the increase in incidents: “The tempo has gone up to 200 miles per hour.

“There could be some days where it’s really quiet but then other days you can have one big incident that could take all day to deal with, or you can have one incident and then one on top of that and you’re kind of in between two, maybe even three issues.”

He added: “It’s a big adrenaline rush but you’re here to calm the master, whoever of the crew is calling, and calm them down as best as you can, and try to assist them in the best possible way you can considering you’re a fair way away from them.

“You take as much information as you can and with your colleagues as a team try to get them the help that they need.”

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…