A police officer has been taken to hospital after being punched in the face and left unconscious while responding to a call out in Newhaven in East Sussex.

The officer and two colleagues were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in the town shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, 19 March 19.

A man immediately resisted the three response officers attending.

After punching one Police Constable in the face, he continued to assault two other officers - they used Tasers to safely detain the man.

One officer was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged. The other two officers were injured but did not require hospital treatment.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and remains in custody.

Officers used Tasers to safely detain the man. Credit: ITV News

East Sussex Divisional Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “This was a shocking and completely unacceptable incident. Last night, one of my colleagues was injured while carrying out duties to protect the public.

“We are fortunate to have committed police officers who sign up to help protect vulnerable people and to make our communities a safer place.

“Officers do not sign up to be assaulted. But sadly this is a risk all emergency workers face. It is not acceptable and should never be considered as simply ‘part of the job’.

"Police officers are members of the community and come from a variety of different backgrounds. Assaults on officers not only have a huge impact on their lives, they also affects their families, loved ones, friends, and the communities in which they serve.

“There is also an impact on their fellow officers and colleagues, resulting in fewer officers being available to respond to emergencies while they require medical treatment.

“That is why we will do everything we can to ensure that those responsible for causing harm are brought to justice.”

