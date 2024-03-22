Jane Austen’s travelling writing desk is going on display in Southampton for the first time.

The famous author lived in the city over 200 years ago.

The loan of her furniture marks the start of a year of events to mark the writer's 250th birthday next year.

It will give fans the chance to see up-close Austen's early drafts of now internationally famous novels.

The local community will also have the chance to get involved through workshops, creative commissions and activities.

The loan of her furniture marks the start of a year of events. Credit: Southampton Forward

Given to Jane Austen by her father in December 1794, the portable writing desk opens to provide a slope on which to write, and has various compartments, including a lockable drawer for paper and valuables.

Austen was sent to school in Southampton when she was 7 years old and visited several more times before living in the city in her early 30s.

Claire Whitaker, CEO of Southampton Forward, said: “This is a great opportunity for the city. The return of Jane Austen’s desk to Southampton marks the first in a series of events which celebrate ‘Jane Austen 250’, which is part of a regional programme.

"These events will celebrate Jane Austen’s deep ties to Southampton, invite different perspectives of her life and literary works and explore her writing through a contemporary lens”.

From November the desk will be exhibited in the Collections Gallery, with a contemporary artist commissioned to fill GHT’s main gallery from January 2025.

Jane Austen was sent to school in Southampton when she was seven-years-old Credit: Southampton Forward

Alexandra Ault, Lead Curator of Modern Archives and Manuscripts at the British Library, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing one of the treasures from the national collection with the city of Southampton. Jane Austen lived in Southampton for a number of years and we are excited for more people to see the travelling writing desk on which the author drafted many of her famous novels.”

Councillor Lorna Fielker, Leader of Southampton City Council said: “It is fantastic that we can highlight a nationally important female author with strong connections to Southampton and the region through the partnership of Southampton City Council, Southampton Forward, ‘a space arts’ and the Art Fund.

"This is an important step in developing our cultural tourism offer to attract regional, national and international visitors, by leveraging investment to grow the cultural experience alongside Southampton City Art Gallery, SeaCity Museum, Tudor House, Solent Sky Museum, John Hansard Gallery and many others to deliver economic growth and prosperity.”

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda...