Major incident declared at East Surrey Hospital due to power outage

A m ajor incident has been declared at East Surrey Hospital because of a power outage.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said there had been an "unexpected power interruption" but the "hospital is safe".

People are being urged not to attend the hospital with its Emergency Department (ED) closed to new attendances.

People are being told to seek alternative care for urgent treatment either in minor injury units and Urgent Treatment centres.

A spokesperson for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We are working closely with our system partners and are working to urgently resolve the unexpected power interruption at East Surrey Hospital.

"To support us, we are asking members of the public to use other local alternatives to ED – including alternative local Emergency Departments and nearby treatment centres at Crawley, Caterham Dene, Horsham and East Grinstead if your condition is not life-threatening.”

The hospital has had to cancel some non-urgent operations and treatments.

The Trust said patients whose appointments have been cancelled have been notified.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said patients who need medical advice or non-life-threatening care should use 111 online or call 111 and make use of their local pharmacies for non-urgent medical issues such as headaches and an upset stomach.

People can also visit local Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) and Minor Injury Units (MIU) including Caterham MIU, Crawley UTC, Horsham MIU and East Grinstead MIU.

