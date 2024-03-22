Surrey girl, 9, chosen as Team GB 'Mini Mascot' for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Sarah Gomme has been to meet Dora.

A nine-year-old girl from Surrey has been named an official Team GB mascot for the Paris Olympics.

The opening ceremony is being held on 26 July and Dora McHardy from Godalming has been chosen as one of six 'Mini Mascots'

They will support Team GB athletes all the way to Paris, from kitting out - where athletes will head to Birmingham to collect their Olympic kit, to local team announcements and participating in Team GB Fanzones to watch the action and cheer on Team GB.

Speaking to ITV Meridian Dora said: “It's really exciting to be part of Team GB and meet the athletes.”

Play Brightcove video

Dora McHardy describes the moment she found out she was going to be a Mini Mascot.

Dora was among a staggering 20,000 entries - sent into the British Olympic Association for the prestigious position.

Carly Hodgson, Team GB Head of Marketing says: “We’re so excited to announce the first ever Mini Mascots and welcome Josh, Dora, Alice, Amelia, Elliott, and Santino to Team GB for the first time.

“The passion from the six finalists came through really clearly in their entry videos and it was brilliant to see this come to life when meeting them in person.

“They will be an asset in rallying their communities to support Team GB in the run up to Paris, in a role that we know will be hugely exciting and inspiring for both them and our athletes.

“We’re especially happy that the children who made it through the application process represent each of the nations which make up Team GB - England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”

The children were introduced to each other for the first-time last year, participating in a photo shoot and meet-and-greet with canoe slalom Olympic silver medallist, Mallory Franklin from Windsor in Berkshire.

Team GB Mini Mascots with canoe slalom silver medallist Mallory Franklin from Windsor, Berkshire. Credit: Team GB

Mallory Franklin, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Mini Mascots and found it incredibly inspiring to see the next generation are so excited to cheer us on from the sidelines.

“It is a really important initiative to not only get kids involved in sport, but also to give athletes like myself even more motivation to succeed this year.

“I may be biased, but the Olympics is incredibly fun and I am excited for them Josh, Dora, Alice, Amelia, Elliott, and Santino to experience this in a never-seen-before way.”

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video diary that won Dora McHardy a place as a Team GB Mini Mascot.

For the first time in Summer Olympics history, the opening ceremony will take place outside of a stadium.

The iconic River Seine will be setting the scene ahead of 16 days of sporting heroics.

Many of the athletes have already been selected, and this signifies something significant for Dora as she herself, hopes to represent Team GB one day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…