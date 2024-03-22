Three teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Cosham.

Officers were called to Portsmouth Road, near to the McDonald's, shortly before 7pm yesterday (Thursday 21 March).

The boy was taken to hospital where he was treated for stab wounds to his arm, stomach, and thigh.

Police confirmed he remains in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

Three teenage boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Hampshire Police.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…