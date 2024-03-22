The A34 in Berkshire is closed southbound between the Chilton and East Ilsley interchanges following a collision between two lorries.

Work is underway to clear debris on the road following the crash after Hollow Way at tge West Ilsley Turn Off.

Drivers are being warned to follow diversions.

No one was injured in the collision but police say the road may remain closed for some time.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "XRB14 are currently on scene at a collision between two on the A34 southbound carriageway between Chilton and East Ilsley.

"The road will be closed for some time whilst we wait for recovery so please seek an alternative route!

"Luckily no one is seriously injured."

More follows.