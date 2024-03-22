A new 'innovative' roundabout design is to be installed at one of Kent's busiest interchanges as part of efforts to reduce crashes and congestion.

Kent County Council has revealed plans for the new ‘Turbo Roundabout’ at the Running Horse Roundabout, near Maidstone, which links the M20 with the A229 Chatham Road.

The design is used around the worlds but originated from the Netherlands.

Unlike conventional roundabouts, drivers are required to choose the direction they plan to travel in before entering the junction.

Lanes are separated by coloured markings, and lines prevent motorists from switching lanes whilst on the roundabout.

The council says encouraging drivers already on the roundabout to use better lane discipline should make it easier for drivers to enter the roundabout from other approaches.

A Turbo roundabout in Germany Credit: Don-Kun/Wikicommons

KCC engineers will change the signage on the approaches to the roundabout in all directions to raise awareness of the new style.

Works to convert the roundabout will take place between 8pm and 5am for up to three weeks from April 15th. The works will cost about £650,000.

Existing informal cycling and pedestrian crossing points will be retained.

In the past three years, 13 personal injury crashes have been reported, making this junction a key priority for work for the council to reduce injuries on the public highway.

The figure rises to 29 injuries when including data from 2019.

