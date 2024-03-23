A multi-agency operation has resulted in officers seizing approximately 120,000 illicit cigarettes across Dartford and Gravesham.

Officers from the Community Safety Units in Dartford and Gravesend joined forces with Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

They visited 22 shops to check that businesses were adhering to licensing and immigration laws.

While in the towns officers seized 6,448 packs of untaxed cigarettes and 327 pouches of tobacco and a quantity of cash.

Four people were also spoken to for immigration offences.

Police Sergeant Daniel Bartlett said: "The sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco poses a serious health risk to consumers and also hinders law abiding businesses.

"Kent Police is committed to work with our partner agencies to stamp out the illegal sale of unregulated tobacco and hold offenders to account.

"We are proud to work with our partners on operations like these as they not only prevent and deter criminality but also ensure community safety is at the heart of what we do."

