When Faye Louise was given the shocking news that she had cancer, aged 38, she began planning her funeral.“In my mind, there was only one outcome. I’d lost my mum to bowel cancer 18 months earlier. I thought history would repeat itself so I kept looking at funeral plans. I told my partner Will I probably wouldn’t make 50, or even 45,” said Faye. But thankfully, because of treatment, Faye is now cancer free and is starting to rebuild her life. And, grateful for the second chance she’s been given, she is launching Cancer Research UK’s 2024 Race for Life season and calling on others to join her.

Faye has been supported throughout her cancer journey by her dog, Neville. Credit: Cancer Research UK

Faye, from Horsham, knows how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research. Money raised at Race for Life will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives. That’s why it will be an emotional moment when she sounds the horn to start the event and crosses the finish line at Race for Life in Stanmer Park, Brighton on June 30th.

Faye had been fit and well up until Spring 2023 when she began to have pains and bloating which she put down to period problems. Her GP asked if she had ever experienced appendicitis and Faye told her she hadn’t. The GP referred her for an ultrasound which revealed an ovarian cyst filled with fluid. During an operation to remove the cyst, surgeons found a large tumour on her appendix. She was diagnosed with the very rare and potentially fatal pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP).

Faye needed an operation colloquially known as ‘the mother of all surgeries, which involved removing eight of her organs. She was then told her body would be a ticking time bomb if she didn't have them removed. She is now cancer free although there is always the chance the disease will return. She has been recovering at home with her partner Will and Neville and has just returned to work.Faye had also had a modelling career but had to give that up.

Faye, who is a model, also works as an Aircraft Dispatcher at Gatwick Airport Credit: Marck Andal

“The scar I have makes it impossible to continue modelling. I’ve also had to learn to walk again. I’ve basically had to re-set my life. But it’s also made me passionate about spreading the word about the signs and symptoms of this type of cancer and cancer in younger people. And highlight the need to fund more life-saving treatments in years to come.“But I am running again and I’m going to take on the 10k option at Race for Life. I really want to support Cancer Research UK and would love it if other people joined me there on the day. Cancer is a huge problem and they need support from all of us.”People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in Race for Life in Brighton and at other events around Sussex, including Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Eastbourne and Hastings. Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandparents and friends can choose from a 5k or 10k, or in the afternoon take part in Pretty Muddy - a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course. There are also Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids options at Brighton and Crawley.

Credit: Cancer Research UK

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “We’re really grateful to Faye for her support and know her story will make an impact on people who hear it. “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK."To find out more about the Race for Life click here