A stretch of the M4 was closed in both directions for several hours following a major multi-vehicle collision.

Both lanes of the carriageway were closed, between Membury Services and J14, after a 13-vehicle pile up.

The road was shut at 3:15pm so emergency services and an air ambulance could access the scene.

Drivers were told to allow for extra journey time and there was several miles of congestion.

One person had to be cut from their vehicle by fire crews.

Three people were checked over by paramedics at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

The westbound carriageway reopened at 5:30pm, although one lane remains closed past the scene.

There is one lane closure in place on the eastbound carriageway due to a "carriageway defect".