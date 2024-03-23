A man has been convicted of murdering Phillip Breach in Oxford.

A jury found Liam Jones, aged 45, of Bonar Road, Oxford, guilty of one count of murder by majority verdict at Reading Crown Court.

At around 6.05am on 30 November 2022, officers attended Wood Farm Park between Wood Farm Road and Nuffield Road following a report of a man calling for help.

The victim, Phillip, aged 59, from Oxford, was found with a head wound in a critical condition beside a path in the park.

Phillip Breach was found with serious head injuries in Wood Farm Park, Oxford. Credit: Google Maps

Phillip was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment but he sadly died soon afterwards.

A post mortem concluded that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Detective Inspector Pete Clarke said: “First and foremost, I would like to commend Phillip Breach’s family for their patience as they have had to wait over 15 months for justice, as the trial had to be abandoned last year due to Liam Jones’ ill health.

“A very dangerous man, Jones, has now been convicted of murdering Phillip after a lengthy and thorough investigation.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such violence in its communities and will always seek to bring offenders to justice.”

Liam Jones was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 23 May.

