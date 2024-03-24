Clothes designed by the best-known names in British fashion have gone on display in the sumptuous surroundings of Blenheim Palace.

The historic Oxfordshire residence, birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, has collaborated with some of Britain’s most iconic designers to create Icons of British Fashion, the largest exhibition in its 300-year history.

The display reflects the history of British fashion Credit: Pete Seaward

Clothes by Barbour are also on display Credit: Pete Seaward

Designs by famous names such as Dame Vivienne Westwood, Jean Muir, Bruce Oldfield, Zandra Rhodes and Stella McCartney will be on display throughout the Palace, until 30th June.

Blenheim Palace has played a significant role in the UK’s fashion industry, hosting fashion shows and photoshoots, and many designers have been guests of the family over the years.

Siren suits, like those worn by Sir Winston Churchill, are on display Credit: Pete Seaward

The exhibition will include one of the original Churchill Siren Suits on loan from Turnbull & Asser, as well as a new take on the iconic boiler suit and a specially designed smoking cap by Stephen Jones.

Dominic Hare, Chief Executive of Blenheim Palace said: "It is an honour to welcome the work and creativity of some of the most iconic fashion labels of our time to Blenheim Palace.

"We have a rich fashion history and this exhibition should help cement our legacy in this fascinating industry.”