Murder inquiry launched after man's body found in Worthing flat

A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found at an address in Worthing.

Emergency services were called to a residential block of flats in St Botolph’s Road at 6.30pm on Friday, March 22.

Sadly, the body of a 72-year-old man was found inside.

His next of kin are aware, and being supported by specialist officers. The death is being treated as suspicious.

A 46-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson said: “We have launched a murder investigation, and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We are extremely keen to speak with anyone with information about what happened.

There will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to anyone who is concerned about this incident.”