It was complicated surgery, but Tuna the bulldog's life - and looks- have been transformed.

The two-year-old's facelift wasn’t for vanity - but because her breed’s genetics can cause distressing breathing difficulties.

Tuna was rescued by the RSPCA in September as part of an animal welfare investigation and was taken in by vet nurse Katherine Maling, who works at Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Buckinghamshire.

Pre-surgery, Tuna had to sleep with a pillow to help her breathe

The young dog had many health problems due to being bred to have an extremely flat face and had to sleep with her head propped on a pillow to help her breathe while she was sleeping.

Determined to give her a good quality of life, Katherine booked for Tuna to have major surgery to help relieve some of her discomfort and help improve her quality of life.

Tuna had to lift her head to the ceiling to breathe properly

Katherine said: “Tuna had facial-fold resection surgery - which is like a facelift - to remove some of the excess skin from around her face and muzzle.

“The ‘rope’ - or the roll of excess skin - around her nose was causing her a lot of issues, like sore skin and hot spots that often led to infections. The weight of it also pulled her eyelids down, which made her eyes weep. The ‘rope’ was causing her lots of issues.

Flat-faced ‘brachycephalic’ breeds - like English bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs - can struggle to breathe because of the structure of their faces.

Tuna with the 'rope' of skin which restricted her breathing

Now the RSPCA has launched its Born To Suffer campaign - to raise public awareness of the health issues faced by brachycephalic dogs - and to encourage people not to fuel the demand by buying one.

Esme Wheeler, dog expert at the RSPCA, said: “We love all dogs at the RSPCA, but we can’t hide behind the fact that flat-faced breeds can suffer purely because of how they look. To put it bluntly, they are imprisoned in a body which is painful, inhibiting and prevents the dog from being a dog.

“The three breeds with the greatest health and welfare issues - pugs, English bulldogs and French bulldogs - have become increasingly ‘normalised’ and popular, and are routinely celebrated across advertising, promotion and social media.

“If you Google ‘cute dogs’, it is these breeds which often come up first. They are ubiquitous in advertising and social media and this relentless exposure has fuelled demand but it has also normalised what is totally abnormal - but behind the ‘cuteness’ there is a whole lot of suffering.”

Tuna is now and active and happy dog Credit: Bridget Davey Photography

Thanks to her surgeries, Tuna is now a happy, active dog who does plenty of exercise - including obedience training.

“Owners need to think before they buy a brachy dog because they might not think about how much it will cost to have one," said Katherine. "If you don't get the surgery done, the dog might suffer. There will be a cost to give the dog a good quality of life.

“It's really sad to think she had to go through these surgeries just to be slightly close to becoming 'a normal dog'.

Esme added: “We hope that our campaign will make people think twice before buying one - and when you see the ‘cute’ photos of a pug on Instagram, the reality behind the photo is very different.

“These breeds have been selectively bred for exaggerated features over the years and, sadly, the outcome is dogs cannot function like normal, happy, healthy animals. As we strive to create a better world for every animal, this is something we should all want to avoid encouraging.”