Woman arrested after man seriously injured at Brighton hotel

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent after a man was found seriously injured at a hotel in Brighton.

Police received a report from the ambulance service responding to a call about an incident at the Amsterdam Hotel on Marine Parade at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 24.

The injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers attended and a woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

She remains in police custody at this stage and police are not looking for anyone else.