Woman arrested after man seriously injured at Brighton hotel
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent after a man was found seriously injured at a hotel in Brighton.
Police received a report from the ambulance service responding to a call about an incident at the Amsterdam Hotel on Marine Parade at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 24.
The injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers attended and a woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
She remains in police custody at this stage and police are not looking for anyone else.