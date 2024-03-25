Police investigating a sexual assault on a train from Reading have released an image of a man they want to talk to.

At around 11.40am on the 18 March, the victim was approached by a man who sat next to her on a train from Reading.

He began asking her personal questions and tried to grab her phone before becoming aggressive and sexually assaulting her.

Police say another passenger stepped in and the man walked away before leaving the train service at Thatcham.

Police have released an image of the jacket worn by a man they want to speak to. Credit: British Transport Police

Officers believe the man pictured above may have vital information.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him or has further information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 223 of 18 March.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

