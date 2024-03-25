Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken

Charity workers at an Oxfam store in Kent say they are 'overwhelmed' after receiving more than £40,000 worth of wedding dresses, veils, and shoes.

Staff at the branch in Tunbridge Wells were amazed by the generous gesture from Judy Mott, who donated the stock from her bridal couture ship after she retired in December.

Judy had run her store for 33 years decided to donate her remaining items so that brides would be able to get a dress at a reduced price, whilst hoping Oxfam.

Her donation included more than 20 wedding dresses, worth between £2,000 to £3,000 each, as well as veils, waistcoats, jewellery and shoes.

The donation included bridal shoes as well as jewellery. Credit: ITV Meridian

After receiving the donation, staff at the Kent store worked to create a dedicated wedding section, which they say has gone down well with customers.

Two employees spent a whole day cleaning the store and putting together a special window display, because they wanted to do the dresses justice and create a special display.

Oxfam Manager Sally Lewis said: "All donations are amazing.

"But when you get one like this, your breath is taken away slightly, because she could have sold these herself.

"But she wanted to give that money to Oxfam, and she was very specific about that, so she really believes in Oxfam's cause."

Oxfam Manager Sally Williams says it's a testament to the work the charity does.

Five of the gowns donated have sold already - but there's outfits on offer for guests too.

The dresses have raised £3,000 so far - takings that will keep increasing as the wedding season approaches.

Shopper Grace Gordon bought an outfit for her mother to wear to a wedding and described the bridal selection as 'amazing'.

"It's beautiful - it's like a bridal shop but in a charity shop.

"Really good prices and the dresses are lovely."

