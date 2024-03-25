Eastern Road in Portsmouth remains closed after Southern Water works overrun

Motorists in Portsmouth are being warned to expect disruption after Southern Water repair works on Eastern Road overran.

The company has been working to re-line 300 metres of sewer, and was due to finish on Saturday.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the company says the route will remain closed through rush-hour on Monday.

It hopes to reopen the road by tonight (Monday 25 March) and says teams are working around the clock to achieve this.

In a statement, Southern Water said: “The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer is taking longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances. Our teams are working throughout the day and night this weekend, to complete the repair as quickly as possible.

“This will delay the reopening of the Eastern Road, which is now scheduled for Monday, 25 March.

“We apologise for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses, and commuters. The work, which is part of a £1 million solution, is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future.”

