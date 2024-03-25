Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Meridian's report by Charlotte Wilkins

The Hindu Festival of Colours has been celebrated in Maidstone.

Hundreds turned out to mark Holi at Collis Millennium Green Park.

People enjoyed music, dancing and food.

The highlight of the two-day long festival, for many, is when people playfully throw coloured powers at each other.

Holi celebrates Krishna, the eighth incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu.

The vibrant festival is one of the most significant dates in the Hindu calendar

Why is the festival celebrated? According to the religion’s mythology, it is a story in which good triumphs over evil.

In the legend, a demon king demanded everyone in the kingdom worship him and those who do not will be punished.

But his own son worshipped the deity Vishnu, and so the king enlists the help of his sister to kill him.She tries to burn the boy by sitting with him on a pyre, while wearing a fire-proof cloak.

But instead, the fire kills her and the son is protected by the coat. After, Vishnu kills the demon king.

