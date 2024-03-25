Authorities in Wiltshire have issued a warning to drivers after they received almost 40 reports of horses loose in the road on the A338 in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Council and Wiltshire Police aren't horsing around, and are working together to resolve what they say is an 'ongoing issue' involving a number of horses regularly getting onto the road in the Odstock area.

The volume of incidents, they say, is now causing safety issues for drivers in the area.

Contact has been made with the owners, but whilst an 'amicable solution' is found, drivers are being asked to watch out for the horses on that stretch of road.

A library image of two horses from above. Credit: PA

Cllr Dominic Muns, Wiltshire Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “We’re aware that this issue is causing problems for people in the local area, and it’s a particular safety concern for motorists.

“We are working with Wiltshire Police and engaging with the owners to look for an amicable solution as quickly as possible that ensures the horses are kept safely and securely. In the meantime, our advice for people in the area is to drive carefully and watch out for the possibility of horses in the road, and to please not engage with them or their enclosure.”

Inspector Tina Osborne of Wiltshire Police said: “We are working very closely with our partners in dealing with the ongoing concerns and are taking the necessary steps to ensure that there is a quick resolution to this issue.

“We understand the concerns of the public but want to reassure the community that this issue is a priority for the local Neighbourhood Police Team and is being taken seriously, hence involving partners such as Wiltshire Council to ensure that the appropriate cause of action is taken by the appropriate authority.”

