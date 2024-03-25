A female pedestrian has been seriously injured following a crash involving an ambulance and a Land Rover Evoque.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A31 between the Woolsbridge Roundabout and the Ashley Heath Roundabout at 3.48am this morning (Monday 25 March).

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say her family has been informed.

The road was reopened shortly after 5am.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am urging any witnesses to please contact us.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcam fitted to their vehicle who were travelling along the A31 in the Ashley Heath area around the relevant time to please check their footage for anything that might assist our enquiries.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road was closed.

”Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 25:39. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111."

Have you heard our new podcast, Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert, and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…