A 12-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in Kent.

Police were called to reports of a teenage girl suffering injuries consistent with a knife wound in Adelaide Drive, Sittingbourne, at 3.55pm on Friday, 22 March.

At Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, it was heard the girl had been airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London and had undergone emergency surgery to her chest and abdomen.

It was not known how long it would take for her to recover or stay in hospital.

The youth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

District Judge William Nelson explained to the boy sitting in the dock that he must send his case to crown court.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on April 22.

