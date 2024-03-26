An expert has told jurors it is “exceedingly unlikely” fugitive mother Constance Marten’s newborn baby died from the cold.

Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, were living off grid in a tent on the South Downs when their daughter Victoria died, the Old Bailey heard.

In her evidence, Marten has said the child died when she fell asleep while holding her under her jacket in the tent last year on 9 January.

Victoria’s badly decomposed body was found inside a Lidl bag on an allotment shed in Brighton on 1 March 2023. The cause of her death was unascertained.

Court artist sketch of Constance Marten during her evidence to the jury at the Old Bailey Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Professor Peter Fleming, an expert on infant health, considered the circumstances of how the baby died after hearing Marten’s account.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, the defence witness told jurors: “I have seen no evidence of hypothermia as a cause of death but the description of how the baby was being cared for would make hypothermia exceedingly unlikely.”

He added that the length of Victoria’s feet were “most compatible” with death occurring at the age of two to three weeks.

Cross-examining, Tom Little KC asked if his opinion would change if he learned Marten had lied to him about Victoria’s death.

Prof Fleming said Marten’s description had been “extraordinarily consistent”, saying: “My assumption is she is telling the truth, unless there is evidence she is not.”

Mr Little said: “Has it crossed your mind that she might be responsible for the death of her baby?

Prof Fleming replied: “Of course it has, but I’ve seen no evidence of that.”

A teddy bear baby grow found with baby Victoria in a Lidl bag in a shed in Lower Roedale Allotments, East Sussex Credit: Met Police/PA

The prosecutor pointed out the witness had not spoken to Gordon or seen CCTV footage of how the couple were treating Victoria before they went off to stay in a tent.

Neither had he not been present for all of Marten’s evidence in court, during which she had said nothing about Victoria’s hands and feet being warm, he said.

Jurors have heard how the couple went on the run from authorities in a bid to keep their baby after their four other children were taken into care.

They abandoned their car after it burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January 2023 and were finally arrested in Brighton on 27 February, days before Victoria’s body was found.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial was adjourned until 8 April.

