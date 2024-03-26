Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Christine Alsford reports.

Parents in Kent have told ITV Meridian they are appalled by the state of provision for children with special educational needs in the county - and fear it's getting worse.

Last year, Kent County Council (KCC) was accused of failing children who have special educational needs and disabilities, and the government threatened to take away control of services away from the authority.

One year on from this, despite claims by KCC, families say things have only deteriorated further.

The Smitherman family, who live near Ashford, say over the last year things have gone from bad to worse for their son Oliver.

Emma with her son Oliver. Credit: ITV Meridian

He is eight years old, has autism and other problems - and his mum Emma says he's now been out of full-time education for two years.

She fears that despite the fact he is smart and able, he has no friends and isn't progressing as a child should.“He needs a lot of therapies, he's regressed”, she told ITV News Meridian.

“At eight years old he's a full-time nappy wearer, these are things that can't be met in a mainstream setting.”

Play Brightcove video

Emma Smitherman tells ITV Meridian about the challenges she and Oliver have faced.

Despite Oliver now being out of lessons completely, Emma says she has been ignored by Kent County Council, and told ITV he has been given a place at a mainstream school that turned him down twice previously.

She says she doesn't want him to take up that place, as she believes they can't meet his needs.

“He left his infant school with 4 per cent attendance”, she added.

“And they've just given me another mainstream school - so you can imagine how upset and angry we are because his whole primary school era has been shambolic. He's not learnt anything, he's got no friends.

“Next year we're having to look at secondary schools, and he hasn't even been to primary.”

Play Brightcove video

Emma Smitherman believes the service provided by Kent County Council is the worst in the country.

Kent County Council (KCC) said it couldn't comment on individual cases, but a spokesperson said: “We take very seriously our part of the responsibility, shared with parents, to ensure children have access to education which supports their special educational needs and disabilities in safe and happy environments.

“We recognise there are still some legacy issues relating to historic special education needs (SEN) cases. KCC has made, and continues to make, significant improvements in the processing and handling of SEN enquiries since last August.

“At our budget meeting in February, we announced that even in a time of severe financial challenge for our council, we are investing an additional £2 million to increase capacity in SEN services to address backlogs in assessments and annual reviews, and to increase management capacity to support robust and appropriate decision-making.

“Our work in this area received a positive response from our Improvement Notice revisit last November by the Department for Education and NHS England, and we remain committed to supporting parents and young people in helping them to achieve the best outcomes.”

Have you heard our new podcast, Talking Politics? Every week, Tom, Robert, and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…