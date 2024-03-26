A 72-year-old man from Bournemouth has set a world record for the longest career as a lifeguard.

Chris Lewis has rescued hundreds of people across thousands of patrols.

Chris has been involved in lifeguarding and lifesaving since the age of 16, both as a volunteer and as a professional lifeguard.

He became part of the RNLI lifeguard service in 2001, when the charity first provided beach patrols for local authorities.

He received an MBE in 2017, making him the first RNLI lifeguard to be recognised with such an award.

Chris Lewis describes it as "the best job in the world" and is still able to pass the tough fitness tests, seeing them as an excuse to stay fit and healthy.

He will be presented with an award on Bournemouth Pier on Tuesday afternoon (26 March).

It comes as Chris, along with his fellow lifeguards, are set to return to beaches for Easter.

Lifeguard training is taking place in preparation for the start of the season on Friday 29th March, including in-water training with rescue watercraft.

