Police in Portsmouth have uncovered a cannabis factory as part of a concerted day of enforcement action.

Working with the Criminal Investigation Department and other teams, the Portsmouth Area Crime Team executed six warrants in Cosham, Drayton, Southsea, Fareham and Portchester.

The action was part of Operation Blue Island, using intelligence to target criminal activity in Portsmouth which is causing harm to the community.

One of the warrants was for a CBD shop on Albert Road which was suspected to be involved in the supply of illegal drugs. Another related one was for an address in Nicholas Crescent, Fareham.

Multiple kilos of cannabis plant and resin, as well as drug supply paraphernalia, was found and seized from the sites.

A 41-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man from Fareham have been arrested on suspicion of importing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and were in police custody.

An unconnected cannabis factory was also discovered at an address on Havant Road. Officers found 130 plants and remained at the scene carrying out further forensic enquiries.

Another warrant was carried out at an address in Penrhyn Avenue after reports connecting it to possible drug offences linked to a hairdressing salon in Portchester.

Items were seized for further investigation. A further six people have been arrested as part of enforcement action across the city. These arrests were in connection with offences including fraud, high-risk domestic abuse, indecent images, and sexual assault.

Officers have also used automatic numberplate recognition technology to target vehicles of interest.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said "We are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of criminality and will do everything we can to target offenders that continue to cause harm, crime and anti-social behaviour within Portsmouth.

" Today’s activity is only a snapshot of the work we are doing to relentlessly pursue those who are committing crime and causing misery within our city, however we hope the results we’ve seen today help assure the public that we are listening to their concerns and criminality will not be tolerated.

" Targeting those involved in drug-related activity and the associated violence that comes with it continues to be a key priority for us. We are pleased with today’s results and want to assure our local communities that we will be continuing with our intensified efforts to make Portsmouth a hostile city for criminals to operate in."

