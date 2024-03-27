The RSPCA has rescued three cats after a member of the public found them in a taped-up cardboard box, used to store crisp packets.

Three empty food bowls were also found inside, left on Skinner Street in Gillingham, on 14 March.

The three-year-old cats, two male and one female, were not microchipped.

They have been named Cliff, Frank and Vera by staff - who say they are doing well.

Vera is three years old and is one of the three cats left in the box. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector, Kirsten Ormerod, collected the cats.

he said they were riddled with fleas and took them to the Isle of Thanet Branch to be looked after.

"These three cats were sadly abandoned in a taped-up cardboard box and dumped by some bins," said Ormerod.

"They were frightened and distressed, struggling from heavy flea burdens and scabs, and were also very nervous.

"Thankfully, I was able to take them into the care of a local branch where they are now getting the care and love they need.”

In a statement staff said Frank is very confident and has settled in quickly, but Cliff and Vera are still a little nervous but gaining confidence every day.

The cats had fleas and were not microchipped. Calls to the animal welfare charity have sky rocketed due to the cost of living crisis Credit: RSPCA

It comes as the animal welfare charity revealed it received 20,999 calls last year about abandoned animals. This is was more than 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Kirsten added: “We’re now appealing for help and asking the public to please contact us on 0300 123 8018 quoting 1236114 if they have any information about this.

“We understand that the cost of living crisis has had an impact on people’s finances and some people may be struggling to care for their pets.

"Reports about animals being abandoned and dumped are rising, and we're seeing more animals coming into our care."

